Bangladeshi youth killed in BSF firing along Moulvibazar border

A Bangladeshi youth named Tara Mia was killed in firing by India's Border Security Force (BSF) along the Kulaura border in Moulvibazar. The incident took place on Saturday night at the Maguruli border in Prithimpasha union of Kulaura upazila.

Tara Mia, 20, was the son of Abdul Malek, a resident of the Muraichhara slum area in Karmadha union of the same upazila.

Earlier this year, on 12 June, another Bangladeshi youth, Mujib Ali, 20, was killed in BSF firing along the border in Dattagram village of Sharifpur union in the upazila. The BSF later handed over his body to his family.