Two female students fall victim to ragging

A female student of Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College has fallen sick after allegedly being victim of ragging. The student and her roommate were allegedly taken to a room of a hall twice at the dead of night. The victim was kept standing for hours, reviled and threatened by the accused students.
Her mobile phone has been searched as well. Facing the torture, the student fell unconscious at one point. Later she was admitted to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.
This incident of torture took place at room no. 606 of the women’s hall on Wednesday night. Dental 73rd batch student Fahmida Rawshan alias Prova and 50th batch student Neelima Hosssain alias Jui led the incident of ragging.
Prova and Jui identify themselves as Chhatra League leaders but the ruling party student wing doesn't have a committee in the medical college.
Meanwhile, the academic council of the medical college today took statements of the victim student. As journalists from several television channels had gone there to record statements of the victim and her mother at that time, some teachers harassed the journalists.
A camera of Channel 24 was vandalised at that time.
The victim alleged she and her roommate were being harassed by some students identifying themselves as BCL leaders for quite some time. The victim and her roommate were summoned to room no. 606 at around 11:00pm on Wednesday where they face hours of mental torture.
