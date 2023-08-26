Two female students fall victim to ragging

A female student of Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College has fallen sick after allegedly being victim of ragging. The student and her roommate were allegedly taken to a room of a hall twice at the dead of night. The victim was kept standing for hours, reviled and threatened by the accused students.

Her mobile phone has been searched as well. Facing the torture, the student fell unconscious at one point. Later she was admitted to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

This incident of torture took place at room no. 606 of the women’s hall on Wednesday night. Dental 73rd batch student Fahmida Rawshan alias Prova and 50th batch student Neelima Hosssain alias Jui led the incident of ragging.

Prova and Jui identify themselves as Chhatra League leaders but the ruling party student wing doesn't have a committee in the medical college.