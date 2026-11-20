Traffic on the Dhaka–Khulna Highway came to a halt on Wednesday evening amid the tense situation in Gopalganj. However, the situation has begun returning to normal. Long-distance bus services resumed after 6:00 am today, Friday, following a suspension of around 36 hours.

Transport operators’ counters said buses bound for Dhaka and Chattogram from Bagerhat, Khulna, Satkhira and Jashore, travelling via Gopalganj, have been departing from the morning.

Most buses from Bagerhat, Khulna, Pirojpur, Satkhira, Jashore and Narail travel to Dhaka via the Padma Bridge and Gopalganj district. Widespread violence, vandalism and arson broke out in Gopalganj surrounding programmes organised by the Awami League, whose activities are banned, and the banned Chhatra League and Jubo League.