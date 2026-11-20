Gopalganj: Traffic resumes on highway after 36 hours
Traffic on the Dhaka–Khulna Highway came to a halt on Wednesday evening amid the tense situation in Gopalganj. However, the situation has begun returning to normal. Long-distance bus services resumed after 6:00 am today, Friday, following a suspension of around 36 hours.
Transport operators’ counters said buses bound for Dhaka and Chattogram from Bagerhat, Khulna, Satkhira and Jashore, travelling via Gopalganj, have been departing from the morning.
Most buses from Bagerhat, Khulna, Pirojpur, Satkhira, Jashore and Narail travel to Dhaka via the Padma Bridge and Gopalganj district. Widespread violence, vandalism and arson broke out in Gopalganj surrounding programmes organised by the Awami League, whose activities are banned, and the banned Chhatra League and Jubo League.
Traffic came to a complete standstill after trees and electricity poles were placed across the highway. For security reasons, transport operators suspended bus services to Dhaka and Chattogram along these routes.
Despite the rain, leaders and activists of the banned organisations staged protests at various junctions and intersections along different roads and highways until Thursday afternoon, carrying locally made weapons, including machetes, hockey sticks, Chinese axes, oars and sticks.
Traffic came to a complete standstill after trees and electricity poles were placed across the highway. For security reasons, transport operators suspended bus services to Dhaka and Chattogram along these routes.
Bus services normal since morning
Sources at transport operators’ counters in Gopalganj, including Imad, Bonoful, Falguni, Shohagh and Hanif, said their buses had been running normally since this morning.
Shamsur Rahman, a passenger on a Dola Paribahan bus travelling from Dhaka to Bagerhat, told Prothom Alo over the phone in the morning, “I had been stranded in Dhaka since Wednesday night. No buses were running because of the clashes in Gopalganj and the roadblocks. Buses began departing after 6:00 am on Friday.”
Shamsur Rahman said that after crossing the Padma Bridge and entering Gopalganj via Bhanga, he found that felled trees and branches were still lying on the road. Although some had been cleared, the road had not been completely cleared, but vehicles were moving through the area.
Azim Uddin, a supervisor for a Dola Paribahan bus travelling from Bagerhat to Dhaka, said all buses had been running since morning. “There are no problems inside Gopalganj now. The trees trunks and branches on the road are not causing much difficulty for traffic. Vehicles are moving a bit slowly because of the rain,” he said.
From Wednesday evening, drivers of various cargo vehicles as they tried to use the highway started facing obstruction from activists of the Awami League. As a result, more than 500 cargo trucks and covered vans became stranded on various roads in Gopalganj.
Cargo vehicles also resume running
From Wednesday evening, drivers of various cargo vehicles as they tried to use the highway started facing obstruction from activists of the Awami League. As a result, more than 500 cargo trucks and covered vans became stranded on various roads in Gopalganj. They set off for their respective destinations after 10:00 pm yesterday, Thursday.
Shiplu Ahmed, deputy assistant director of Gopalganj Fire Service, said the highway had been cleared by 10:00 pm on Thursday. Vehicle movement resumed from then on.
Hardship faced by stranded drivers
Mohammad Ali, driver of a dump truck carrying stone from Sylhet to Katakhali in Bagerhat, was stranded near Dola Pump in the area. He said he had set off from Sylhet on Tuesday evening and stopped at Mohakhali in Dhaka on Wednesday.
After resuming his journey, he entered Gopalganj at around 9:00 pm on Thursday.
According to Mohammad Ali, trees had been felled to block the road in Muksudpur, but they were allowed through after those blocking the road saw that their vehicle was loaded.
Electricity poles had also been laid across the road in Ujalpur, but they were allowed to pass there as well. He also got past the obstruction near the police lines.
A few people took Tk 500 from a stone-laden truck’s driver, promising to help him get through the road, but he could not find them afterwards. Several other truck and pickup drivers have made similar allegations.
However, when he reached Dola Pump at around 10:00 pm, he could go no further because trees had been felled to block the entire road. People at the site did not allow them to proceed. He said he has seen trees being cut down with machinery and left lying across the road.
Another stone-laden truck’s driver, Md Tuhin said the Madhumati River, which marks the boundary of Bagerhat, was only a few kilometres beyond the place where they were stranded.
A few people took Tk 500 from him, promising to help him get through the road, but he could not find them afterwards. Several other truck and pickup drivers have made similar allegations.
Speaking to Prothom Alo over the phone on Thursday night, the two drivers said that after becoming stranded, they saw people carrying weapons, including machetes and axes, day and night. They had never seen so many weapons together before.
Having been stranded for more than 24 hours, the drivers and their assistants endured extreme hardship.