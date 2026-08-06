Robbers receive signal, halt bus, rob Tk 5.7m in 15-20 minutes

Police have arrested two people in connection with the robbery of Tk 5.7 million from a passenger bus on the Teknaf–Cox's Bazar highway in broad daylight. They were arrested during a raid in the Leda area of Hnila Union in Teknaf on Monday night. However, four days after the incident, police have yet to recover the stolen money.

According to the police's preliminary investigation and accounts from passengers, after the bus left Teknaf station, a woman wearing a burqa followed it in a CNG-run auto-rickshaw.

Acting on the signal she gave, a gang of seven to eight robbers came down from the nearby hills and obstructed the bus with tree trunks and planks of wood embedded with nails. Four armed men then boarded the bus and robbed two bKash agents of Tk 5.7 million. During the robbery, the victims were stabbed and beaten.

After the robbery, the gang fled towards the hills. The entire operation—from stopping the bus to escaping with the money—took around 15 to 20 minutes. Police believe the daylight robbery on a busy highway was carefully planned. They are also investigating whether the bus driver, his assistant or any of the passengers were involved.