Fear of losing homes grips locals

Residents of areas along the Teesta river in Aditmari upazila of Lalmonirhat district are living in fear of losing their homes and crops as erosion has taken a serious turn, UNB reports.

Several thousand families living on the riverbanks were facing waterlogging issues due to the torrential rainfall last week. Several hundred hectares of cropland were damaged during this period.

But when the floodwater started to recede, panic gripped them as erosion took a serious turn in seven to eight points along the left side of the river.