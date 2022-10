Police on Monday night recovered the decomposed bodies of an elderly couple from their house in the Shakchar area of Lakshmipur Sadar upazila, UNB reports.

The deceased were identified as Amin Ullah, 75, and Aktarunnessa, 65.

According to neighbours, the deceased’s nephew, Kamal, and a local resident, named Bhuttu Chowdhury, were the first to spot the bodies when they peeped through the window after getting no response despite repeated knocks on the door.