Man dies of heat stroke in Natore

A man died of heat stroke while picking up maize from a field at Naldanga upazila of Natore on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Khairul Islam, 50, from Khajura Ujanpara village of the upazila.

According to the locals, Khairul, an expatraite returnee, went to collect maize from his own field. At one point, in the severe heat, he fell ill and fell to the ground with convulsions.

Later, locals rescued him and took him to a local community clinic, where the duty physician declared him dead.

Khairul died of a heat stroke, duty doctor Khorshed Alam said.