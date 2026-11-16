Gopalganj procession reaches Pirojpur, 2 BNP offices attacked
Two Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) offices in Nazirpur upazila of Pirojpur were attacked, vandalised and set on fire. Meanwhile, stones and brickbats were thrown at the house of a BNP leader in the upazila’s Malikhali union.
Several eyewitnesses alleged that leaders and activists of the Awami League, whose activities are banned, arrived in a procession from Gopalganj and carried out the attacks.
The incidents took place yesterday, Sunday afternoon, at the Mobile Tower intersection in Uttar Jhanjhania area of Malikhali union in the upazila.
According to local sources, the scene of the incident in Nazirpur’s Uttar Jhanjhania is around 10–12 kilometres from Tungipara upazila in neighbouring Gopalganj district. A group of around 350 people travelled from Tungipara to the Mobile Tower intersection in Uttar Jhanjhania in various vehicles, including pickup trucks.
They first went to the house of Suman Talukder, joint convener of Malikhali union BNP, and threw stones and brickbats at it. One of the house’s Thai glass panels was broken. They then vandalised a BNP office beside the Mobile Tower intersection and set it on fire.
Another office, belonging to Motaleb Hossain, a joint convener of Malikhali union BNP, was also attacked. Chairs and tables kept inside the office were broken, taken outside and set on fire. Parts of the office’s tin structure were also damaged with sharp weapons.
Pirojpur district BNP Member Secretary Saidul Islam Kismat said legal action would be taken over the incident.
However, Nazirpur police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Tarikul Islam said no complaint has been received as of Monday morning. He said appropriate action would be taken if a complaint was filed.