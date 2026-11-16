Gopalganj procession reaches Pirojpur, 2 BNP offices attacked

Two Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) offices in Nazirpur upazila of Pirojpur were attacked, vandalised and set on fire. Meanwhile, stones and brickbats were thrown at the house of a BNP leader in the upazila’s Malikhali union.

Several eyewitnesses alleged that leaders and activists of the Awami League, whose activities are banned, arrived in a procession from Gopalganj and carried out the attacks.

The incidents took place yesterday, Sunday afternoon, at the Mobile Tower intersection in Uttar Jhanjhania area of Malikhali union in the upazila.