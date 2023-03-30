Special drive against over speeding on Padma expressay

The Shibchar highway police are conducting a special drive to control the speed of vehicles on the Padma Bridge expressway, reports UNB.

Shibchar police station officer-in-charge (OC) Abu Nayeem Md Mofazzal Haque said the highway police filed cases against 378 vehicles in the last three days for violating the speed limit on the Padma Bridge expressway.

On Wednesday, cases were filed against 30 vehicles till 12:30 pm for violating the speed limit.