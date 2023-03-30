Local News

Special drive against over speeding on Padma expressay

Prothom Alo English Desk
Padma BridgeFile Photo

The Shibchar highway police are conducting a special drive to control the speed of vehicles on the Padma Bridge expressway, reports UNB.

Shibchar police station officer-in-charge (OC) Abu Nayeem Md Mofazzal Haque said the highway police filed cases against 378 vehicles in the last three days for violating the speed limit on the Padma Bridge expressway.

On Wednesday, cases were filed against 30 vehicles till 12:30 pm for violating the speed limit. 

Earlier Tuesday, cases were filed against 154 vehicles. Meanwhile, 194 cases were filed on March 27, according to Shibchar Highway Police.

Three teams of highway police are working together on the expressway to control the speed limit. 

Earlier on 19 March, at least 19 people were killed and 20 others were injured as a Dhaka-bound bus of Emad Paribahan from Khulna fell into a roadside ditch in Madaripur’s Shibchar upazila. Since then, the police have been conducting drives to control the speed of the vehicles on the expressway.

