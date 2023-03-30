Special drive against over speeding on Padma expressay

Earlier Tuesday, cases were filed against 154 vehicles. Meanwhile, 194 cases were filed on March 27, according to Shibchar Highway Police.
Three teams of highway police are working together on the expressway to control the speed limit.
Earlier on 19 March, at least 19 people were killed and 20 others were injured as a Dhaka-bound bus of Emad Paribahan from Khulna fell into a roadside ditch in Madaripur’s Shibchar upazila. Since then, the police have been conducting drives to control the speed of the vehicles on the expressway.