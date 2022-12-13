Two policemen injured in attack by Jamaat

Witnesses said Jamaat brought out a demonstration procession from the north part of New Market in Rajshahi city at around 2:00pm. Shibir activists were in the procession. The procession headed towards New Market passing the railway crossing via Kadirganj. Police chased then to disperse the procession while it was heading west towards New Market. Brick chips were hurled from the procession and two policemen were injured in the incident.
Rajshahi city Jamaat secretary Emaj Uddin Mandal led the procession. Over two hundred activists of Jamaat and Shibir participated in it.
While contacted over phone after the procession, speaking to Prothom Alo, Emaj Uddin Mandal said Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Shafiqur Rahman was arrested from his residence on Monday night.
He said the government unjustly arrested their leader without any provocation. They have condemned this and protested from the procession.
When asked about the attack from the procession, he said such incident did not happen.
Boalia police station officer-in-charge Mazharul Islam said there was no permission to bring out the procession. The procession was brought out all of a sudden. When police attempted to disperse the procession, they hurled brick chips on the police.