Two policemen injured in attack by Jamaat

Two police members have been wounded in an attack while the law enforcers were trying to disperse a procession led by Rajshahi city Jamaat and its student wing Shibir.

The demonstration procession was brought out at 2:00pm on Tuesday from the New Market area of the city demanding the release of the central ameer of Jamaat. After a while, the incident of attack took place.

The two wounded policemen are Rajshahi city's Boalia police station sub- inspector Abu Haidar and constable Ahad. They have received first aid.