Arrest killers of lawyer Sayful within 24 hrs: Hasnat
Hasnat Abdullah, the convener of the Students Against Discrimination (SAD), has demanded that the authorities arrest the individuals involved in the killing of the lawyer in Chattogram within the next 24 hours.
Addressing a demonstration in Chattogram on Wednesday, he also demanded a ban on International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in Bangladesh.
He said, "There will be co-existence of all religions in our country, and we will work to protect the rights of all. If an extremist organisation is run in the name of religion, they will not be given a minimum space here."
“My brother Sayful has been murdered brutally. Therefore, ISKCON must be banned as a terrorist organisation,” he added.
The demonstration took place at the Tiger Pass crossing in the port city, in protest against the killing of lawyer Sayful Islam. The participants chanted slogans against ISKCON, terming it as a terrorist outfit and an accomplice of the fallen dictator.
Earlier, Hasnat Abdullah joined the namaz-e-janaza of the deceased lawyer at Jamiatul Falah Mosque in the city around 11:30 am. The general secretary of the July Shaheed Smrity Foundation, Sarjis Alam, was also present there. Under their leadership, around a thousand people took positions at Tiger Pass and demonstrated there with various slogans.
Apart from Hasnat and Sarjis, central leaders of SAD Rasel Ahmed and Khan Talat Mahmud spoke on the occasion. They all echoed the demand for arresting the killers within the next 24 hours.
In his speech, Hasnat Abdullah recalled the role of ISKCON in favour of the fallen regime. “We did not forget how the ISKCON created anarchy in Bangladesh, in favour of dictator Awami League as per the prescription of India. The people of Bangladesh will resist whatever conspiracies are hatched from India.”
He alleged that the fallen fascist force is continuously doing conspiracies to make Bangladesh unstable. “We want to say categorically that Awami League will never be rehabilitated in Bangladesh.”
Sarjis Alam said, “We are compassionate to all religions. If someone considers our compassion as weakness, they will not be spared. There will be no space for ISKCON in Chattogram.”