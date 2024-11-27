Arrest killers of lawyer Sayful within 24 hrs: Hasnat 

Hasnat Abdullah, the convener of the Students Against Discrimination (SAD), has demanded that the authorities arrest the individuals involved in the killing of the lawyer in Chattogram within the next 24 hours.

Addressing a demonstration in Chattogram on Wednesday, he also demanded a ban on International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in Bangladesh.

He said, "There will be co-existence of all religions in our country, and we will work to protect the rights of all. If an extremist organisation is run in the name of religion, they will not be given a minimum space here."