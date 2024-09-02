Viral video shows police piling dead bodies on van in Ashulia

A video has been making rounds on social media where a man wearing a police vest, white shirt and a police helmet is seen holding the two hands of a youth who seems to have lost consciousness. He places the youth on a van where several others are already piled. The road was wet with blood.. The bodies were covered by bed sheets, while several people wearing police helmets and vests were also seen near the van.

Many people claimed the 1.14-minute video was recorded near the Ashulia police station area, outskirts of capital Dhaka. Qadaruddin Shishir, a Bangladesh fact check editor at AFP, said in a Facebook post on 5 August that location of the video was a nearby area of the Ashulia police station.