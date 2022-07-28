Probe body formed over infant’s death in police firing during polls violence

Meanwhile, the baby girl, Suraia Akter Asha, was buried after her Namaz-e-Janaza on Thursday.
On Wednesday evening, when results of Bachor UP election in the upazila were announced at VF Nimno Maddhomik Bidyaloy center supporters of a defeated candidate attacked police.
At one point of the clash police fired bullets to take control of the situation. Asha, who was on her mother's lap, at that time was shot in the head.
Asha's mother Minara Begum said, "I was standing beside the lane of my house when bullet fired by police killed my daughter."
After the incident, enraged locals besieged some police members including officer in charge of Ranisankail police station SM Zahid Iqbal for few hours at Khutiatuli area. Later additional troop of police rescued them and sent two cops to hospital.