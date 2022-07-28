Probe body formed over infant’s death in police firing during polls violence

Thakurgaon district administration on Thursday formed a three-member probe body over the death of a nine-month old child allegedly in police firing during UP polls violence in Ranisankail upazila of the district, reports UNB.

Deputy commissioner Md Mahbubur Rahman formed the probe committee with district magistrate Ramkrishna Barman as its head and additional superintendent of police Mirza Tarek and district election officer Saiful Islam as members.

The committee will submit a report within seven days, said Indrajit Saha, assistant commissioner (Land).