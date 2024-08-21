Flood fear grips Cumilla amid downpour, heavy water flow from India

Incessant downpour coupled with a heavy water flow from India has swelled the Gomti River to an alarming extent, putting the Cumilla region at risk of extensive flooding.

Nearly 4,000 hectares of cropland have already been inundated, while the river has recorded a consistent rise in its water level since the previous night.

As of Wednesday morning, the water in Gomti river was flowing below the danger line, but there were fears that it may flood the banks any time.