RMG factories reopen amid fear in Gazipur

Readymade garments factory owners started reopening their factories in Gazipur on Saturday following workers’ unrest for six days, with workers seen joining workplaces since the morning.

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh and law enforcement agencies were seen on alert at various points across the districts

Tusuka Group runs its factories in Konabari, Gazipur. Tusuka Group general manger Masum Hossain told Prothom Alo they opened their factories since Saturday morning and workers joined workplace peacefully. Now let us see whether the day passes well, he added.