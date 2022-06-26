A lacklustre town of misery and despair

Babul’s left eye was damaged in an injury seven years ago. He married off his two daughters and took shelter at Charcowa. He earns his living by calling passengers on the transport routes in the char area. He earns Tk 150 per day for this. He was somehow surviving with this income. However, now he is in real trouble due to the rise in the prices of daily commodities.

Babul had a house in Talukdar Hat area nearby which was submerged in Kirtankhola due to river erosion. In the end he had to resort to the slum in Hiran Nagar. Although he got shelter, he could not afford a room for them.

The floor of Babul’s room was full of water and mud. The bed over the stool in the room was messy.

Asked whether they had cooked their meal, Babul, with a smile, said, “Do the poor have the ability to arrange meals? I earn Tk 150 after working hard all day. You might understand how I manage with this income. It’s better to die than enduring such pain in life.”

Ema Begum reiterated her husband saying, “We cannot even afford rice now. I can’t remember the last time I had any fish or meat.”