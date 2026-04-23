Load-shedding rises alongside summer heat, rural areas suffer more
A heatwave is sweeping across 24 districts of the country, including the Rajshahi and Khulna divisions, as well as the capital Dhaka. Over the past few days, rising temperatures have pushed up electricity demand. However, due to fuel shortages, power generation is failing to meet demand, increasing the deficit and leading to more load-shedding.
According to the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) and Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB), the highest load-shedding on Tuesday reached 2,168 megawatts at midnight, while daytime load-shedding peaked at 2,000 megawatts. On Wednesday, daytime load-shedding rose further to around 2,500 megawatts and could increase more at night.
However, these figures differ from those of distribution agencies. The country’s largest distributor, the Rural Electrification Board (REB), reported 3,350 megawatts of load-shedding at 12 noon yesterday, Wednesday, compared to PGCB’s figure of 2,493 megawatts at the same time. Earlier, at 11:00 am, REB reported 3,195 megawatts of load-shedding.
Speaking aboutthis, PGCB Managing Director Abdur Rashid Khan told Prothom Alo that demand calculations are handled by BPDB and distribution agencies, and only they can determine actual demand. PGCB transmits electricity from power plants to them. With reduced generation, the deficit is increasing.
The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) says this summer may be hotter than usual. Yesterday, the year’s highest temperature, 40°C, was recorded in Rajshahi. Dhaka recorded 36.3°C, Tangail and Madaripur 36°C, Dinajpur 36.5°C, Rangamati 36.8°C, and Bandarban 36.7°C. Meteorologist Md Omar Faruq said the heatwave may intensify on Friday.
Adani plant may add to trouble
The country currently has a power generation capacity of 29,000 megawatts. During the previous Awami League government, multiple power plants were built without ensuring fuel supply. Idle capacity charges are being made, creating a heavy subsidy burden on the government, along with large outstanding dues from previous administrations.
Due to the inability to procure enough oil, oil-fired power plants cannot operate at full capacity. The BPDB is struggling to maintain production amid the fuel crisis. Meanwhile, one unit of the Adani power plant has shut down due to technical issues. A 1,320 MW plant in Patuakhali is closed due to coal shortages, and the Banshkhali power plant in Chattogram is operating at half capacity.
BPDB Member (Generation) Md Zahurul Islam said the Adani unit may take a few days to return to operation. Demand has risen due to the heat. Efforts are underway to increase output from furnace oil plants, and diesel-based plants may also be brought into operation.
The Adani coal-fired power plant, located in Jharkhand, India, has a capacity of 1,600 megawatts, with two 800 MW units. According to BPDB sources, it had been supplying around 1,500 megawatts recently, but after one unit shut down, production has dropped to 750–770 megawatts.
Shortage worse in rural areas
Power sector insiders say national demand may reach around 18,500 megawatts this year. So far, the peak has reached about 16,500 megawatts, leaving a deficit of 2,500–3,000 megawatts. If temperatures rise further, meeting additional demand will become even more difficult.
In Dhaka, electricity is supplied by Dhaka Electric Supply Company (DESCO) and Dhaka Power Distribution Company (DPDC). Officials say combined demand is around 3,500 megawatts, and so far there is no overall shortage, though occasional outages occur due to distribution line issues and technical faults.
In the northern region, power is distributed by Northern Electricity Supply Company (NESCO), and in the southwest by West Zone Power Distribution Company (WZPDCL). Both reported a slight increase in shortages yesterday, leading to one to two hours of load-shedding in some areas.
Load-shedding is most severe in areas served by REB, which supplies electricity to rural regions. Yesterday, REB received on average 35 per cent less electricity than required during the day.
It operates through 80 cooperatives nationwide. Supply was down by 48 per cent in the Mymensingh region, 40 per cent in Rangpur, and 39 per cent in Khulna. As a result, some areas faced 8 to 10 hours of load-shedding during the day.
Suffering outside Dhaka
Asmaul Hosna, an assistant teacher at a government primary school in Tarakanda, Mymensingh, said she is struggling with her 2 years and 8 months old child due to frequent outages. The electricity went out at least 6–7 times from morning until 6:00 pm yesterday. Electricity comes for 20–30 minutes and then goes again.
She said this happens whenever the heat increases.
Senior General Manager of Mymensingh REB-3, Md Golam Mostafa, said demand is 66 megawatts, while supply is only 32–35 megawatts, forcing them to resort to load-shedding.
In Netrokona’s Kolmakanda, a business manager named Rassel Mia said electricity is unavailable for about 14 hours a day. Netrokona REB General Manager Akram Hossain said supply is only 48 per cent of demand, necessitating frequent outages.
In Rangpur, rural areas are experiencing 7–8 hours of load-shedding daily. Rangpur REB-1 Manager Muhammad Ashraf Uddin Khan said load-shedding has reached up to 42 per cent.
Arifa Sultana from Pirgacha in Rangpur said her son, who is taking the SSC exams, is unable to study due to frequent outages.
Load-shedding is also affecting agriculture. Abdul Halim, a boro farmer from Badarganj in Rangpur, said he has been unable to irrigate his fields for three days as shallow machines cannot run without electricity. When he went to buy diesel, he found the fuel pump closed.
Energy expert M Tamim told Prothom Alo that the gas shortage was known in advance. Coal supply should have been ensured before the Middle East conflict.
He also said that BPDB’s demand estimates often do not reflect reality and that such practices have continued under successive governments.
M Tamim said when there is a shortage, the burden is shifted to rural areas. Load-shedding could be reduced somewhat in villages and distributed more evenly, including in Dhaka.