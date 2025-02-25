Police prohibit movement on 13-km stretch of road in Habiganj at night, but why?

Police have prohibited movement of people and vehicles on the Satchari regional highway (old Dhaka-Sylhet highway) in Habiganj after 10:00 pm “for safety reasons”.

People can move through alternative ways during this time, the law enforcement said.

However, locals claim that this decision made by the police will only increase hassle for people.

According to police and local sources, people travel to Chunarughat upazila taking the old Dhaka-Sylhet highway, which passes through the Satchari National Park in Madhabpur and Chunarughat upazilas of Habiganj.

The Madhabpur police station has asked vehicles not to use the 13-kilometre stretch of road after 10:00 pm. Some vehicles plying on this road after 10:00 pm on Sunday were asked to use the alternative Dhaka-Sylhet highway via Shayestaganj.