5000 acres of forest land grabbed in Naogaon

The forest department in Naogaon has lost control of one-third of its land across the country with people building houses and shops, growing mango trees and cultivating crops.

The names of leaders from the Awami League and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), as well as teachers and general people, have come up on the list of land encroachers.

People concerned said there is no sign of stopping land grabbing since the administration has no effective initiative to recover the lands.

According to data from the forest department, locals grabbed about 5,000 acres of forest land over the last 60 years. Though authorities received the list of land encroachers several times, no large-scale eviction drive was launched.

The forest department often filed cases to recover the land, but lawsuits remained pending in court for years. As the grabbing of forest land has continued decade after decade, forests are vanishing, nature and the environment are being destroyed and wild animals and insects are becoming extinct.