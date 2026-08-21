‘Criminal’ Raihan issues ‘wait and see’ threat on Facebook

Police-listed top criminal Md Raihan managed to evade arrest and escape from police custody just three weeks ago. Although on the run, he remains active on Facebook. He wrote, “...people think my men are in jail, so, I must have been left alone.” At the end of a lengthy post, he wrote, “Wait and see.”

Md Raihan is a follower of fugitive ‘criminal’ Sazzad Ali, also known as Boro Sazzad. Police said he is one of the key members of Boro Sajjad’s criminal network. He has been accused of demanding extortion money from Chattogram businessmen and homeowners at different times. He has also opened fire on several occasions when denied extortion payments.