‘Criminal’ Raihan issues ‘wait and see’ threat on Facebook
Police-listed top criminal Md Raihan managed to evade arrest and escape from police custody just three weeks ago. Although on the run, he remains active on Facebook. He wrote, “...people think my men are in jail, so, I must have been left alone.” At the end of a lengthy post, he wrote, “Wait and see.”
Md Raihan is a follower of fugitive ‘criminal’ Sazzad Ali, also known as Boro Sazzad. Police said he is one of the key members of Boro Sajjad’s criminal network. He has been accused of demanding extortion money from Chattogram businessmen and homeowners at different times. He has also opened fire on several occasions when denied extortion payments.
Raihan, 35, studied up to Class Three. He once drove a CNG-run auto-rickshaw. Police, however, allege that he actually sold cholai (local liquor) under this pretence. He met ‘’criminal’ Sazzad Hossain, also known as Chhoto Sazzad, while serving time in jail in an attempted murder case.
After being released on bail following 5 August 2024, Raihan became increasingly reckless. He has been accused of opening fire at the slightest provocation. Although Sazzad was recently sent to jail, Raihan is now looking after his weapons cache.
Raihan, 35, studied up to Class Three. He once drove a CNG-run auto-rickshaw. Police, however, allege that he actually sold cholai (local liquor) under the pretense. He met ‘’criminal’ Sazzad Hossain, also known as Chhoto Sazzad, while serving time in jail in an attempted murder case.
Another member of Boro Sazzad’s gang, ‘criminal’ Mobarak Hossain Emon, also known as David Emon, was arrested in a police raid in Jashore on the night of 29 July. On the same day, police conducted an operation in Noakhali to arrest Md Raihan. However, Raihan managed to escape.
While on the run, Raihan issued a threat on Facebook yesterday, Thursday. Police said the account from which the post was made has been used by Raihan for a long time.
In the Facebook post, Raihan warned that although members of the gang were in jail, under Boro Sazzad’s instructions, his new associates would become more dangerous than the old ones.
He wrote, “There are hundreds of Raihans like me waiting in the wings. The new ones will become more dangerous than the old ones. You have already seen us on the playing field; you will get an update, Insha Allah.”
Another member of Boro Sazzad’s gang, ‘criminal’ Mobarak Hossain Emon, also known as David Emon, was arrested in a police raid in Jashore on the night of 29 July. On the same day, police conducted an operation in Noakhali to arrest Md Raihan. However, Raihan managed to escape.
When asked about Raihan’s Facebook post, Superintendent of Police in Chattogram Md Masud Alam told Prothom Alo on Thursday evening, “A fugitive criminal can say whatever he wants. The police operation to arrest him is continuing. There is nothing to be alarmed about because of Raihan’s post.”
At a press conference on 30 July, the day after Emon’s arrest, Police Superintendent Masud Alam had said, “We had almost caught Raihan. Somehow, Raihan escaped by jumping from a roof. Even if he has not seen jahannam (hell), he has certainly had a glimpse of dozokh (another word for hell).”
Raihan then posted a status on his Facebook account on 3 August. He wrote, “What is the difference between dozakh and jahannam, Masud Sir? Thanks to the people of Noakhali... They stood by me so closely.”