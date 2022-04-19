Another 860 hectares of cropland submerged in Sunamganj

Another 860 hectares of cropland were submerged in Harmandir Haor in Dirai upazila of Sunamganj on Sunday night after the flood protection dam in Katakhali River collapsed, reports UNB.

After that, farmers of Sunamganj haor region have started harvesting half-ripen Boro paddy to reduce losses following instructions from the authority.

According to locals, water from the upstream have increased the water level of the rivers in haor region and created pressure at risky points of flood protection dams.