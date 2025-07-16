NCP leaders leave Gopalganj in APC

The leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP), who took shelter in the office of the Gopalganj superintendent of police (SP) following the attack on them, left in armoured personnel carriers (APC) of the Bangladesh Army. Later, they left the district with the help of the army personnel in those APCs, witnesses say.

Earlier, the NCP leaders came under attack following their rally in the city’s Poura Park area. They claimed that the attack was carried out by members and supporters of Awami League, Jubo League and Chhatra League.

Witnesses said a group of people armed with sticks and clubs encircled the NCP leaders and activists and carried out an attack on them while chanting “Joy Bangla”. They surrounded the NCP members and blocked police vehicles from all sides.