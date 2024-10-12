Journalist hacked to death in front of home in Mymensingh

A journalist has been hacked to death right in front of his house in the Sadar upazila of Mymensingh. The incident occurred in Tanpara area of Majhipara in Shambhuganj of the upazila around 11:00 am today, Saturday.

The deceased Swapan Kumar Bhadra, 65, was the vice-president of Tarakanda Press Club. Earlier, he used to work as the Tarakanda upazila correspondent for Daily Swajan newspaper published from Mymensingh. He wasn’t working in any media house at the moment.

However, he used to write regularly about different incidents and issues regarding his area on social media, Facebook. Swapan Kumar Bhadra has two sons and a daughter. His younger son is posted in the army.