Garment workers block highway in Gazipur demanding higher Eid bonus

Workers of a sweater factory have blocked the highway in Telipara area of Gazipur city demanding an increase in their Eid bonus. Vehicular movement on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway has been suspended from this. The workers of that factory started the movement around 9:15 am in the morning today, Friday.

There’s a factory of Smug Sweater Limited in Telipara area. Around 250-300 workers are employed in the factory. According to the workers of the factory and police sources, the factory authorities have given them an Eid bonus that equals 25 per cent of their salary.