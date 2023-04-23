Eid vacation: Kuakata sea beach abuzz with around 50,000 tourists

The Kuakata sea beach in Patuakhali is now buzzed with sightseers as an overwhelming number of Eid holidaymakers turned to the popular seaside destination thanks to the smooth road-communication via the Padma Bridge.
People from different walks and ages flocked to the beach on Eid day and it continued on the following day.
Locals were the majority, among the visitors on Eid day while thousands from other districts, including Dhaka, went there on Sunday to be mesmerized by the scenic beauty of the beach, which is familiar as ‘daughter of the sea.’
During a spot visit on Sunday, the tourists were seen taking bath in the salty water of the Bay while football games and water bike rides were also among the tourist attractions.
KM Bacchu, president of Kuakata Tour Guide Association, told Prothom Alo that the number of sightseers exceeded the 50,000-mark on Sunday, but the locality does not have the capacity to accommodate such a big number of tourists. Hence, The lion’s share of the tourists would return at the end of the day.
However, it brought business to all tourism-oriented traders, including photographers, bike riders, auto-rickshaw pullers, bench-umbrella traders, and tour operators.
Asaduzzaman, a trader of Rakhine market, said they see good sales when tourists from distant areas visit the beach.
“I’ve recorded a fair sale on the second day of Eid. Hopefully, the good sale will continue in the next few days,” he added.
Abdur Rahim is a biker who shares rides with the tourists in Kuakata in exchange for money. He had literally no business throughout the holy month of Ramadan, but the situation turned upside down on Eid day.
“I’m really struggling to deal with the huge pressure of passengers during this Eid vacation. I’ve earned Tk 5,000 by carrying passengers in the last two days,” he said.
A good crowd of tourists was seen in the shops selling different types of fried fish including lobster, rupchanda, coral, taira, tuna, shrimp, crab, and hilsa.
Mizanur Rahman, a fish trader, said they sell fried fish from 4:00 pm to 1:00 am every day. Each of the shops is now selling Tk 40,000 to 50,000 a day.
Meanwhile, some tourists expressed dissatisfaction over the poor state of the beach.
Mozammel Haque, a tourist from Dhaka, said, “Kuakata is a very beautiful place in our country, but its poor condition disappoints me. Kuakata Beach is getting damaged, but the people concerned do not seem to have any thought in this respect.”
He urged for quick action to save the beach as it is gradually being smaller due to erosion.
Jahangir Hossain, upazila nirbahi officer of Kalapara in Patuakhali, said the beach got damaged due to heavy currents in the sea and the Water Development Board (WDB) undertook a project to protect it.
He also urged the tourists to be cautious about maintaining the environment, noting that many throw green coconut shells, and chips and biscuit packets to the beach.
However, awareness campaigns are being carried out regularly in this regard, he added.