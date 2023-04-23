Eid vacation: Kuakata sea beach abuzz with around 50,000 tourists

The Kuakata sea beach in Patuakhali is now buzzed with sightseers as an overwhelming number of Eid holidaymakers turned to the popular seaside destination thanks to the smooth road-communication via the Padma Bridge.

People from different walks and ages flocked to the beach on Eid day and it continued on the following day.

Locals were the majority, among the visitors on Eid day while thousands from other districts, including Dhaka, went there on Sunday to be mesmerized by the scenic beauty of the beach, which is familiar as ‘daughter of the sea.’

During a spot visit on Sunday, the tourists were seen taking bath in the salty water of the Bay while football games and water bike rides were also among the tourist attractions.