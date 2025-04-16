Arakan Army abduct over 150 Bangladeshi fishermen in 5 months

Three thousand fishermen from Teknaf in Cox’s Bazar stopped fishing in Naf River and the Bay of Bengal for nearly a week fearing abduction by the Arakam Army. The armed Myanmar insurgent group already abducted over 150 fishermen in the last five months.

Meanwhile, a 58-day ban on fishing imposed by the government came into effect from Monday night.

As fishermen have been forced to stop fishing beforehand, their families are now facing hardship.

The Naf river covers an 84km water border of the 217km Bangladesh-Myanmar border. The Arakan Army increased patrolling in Naf river over the past three months. As abduction of fishermen with trawlers rose in the area, fishermen blamed the insurgent group from Rakhine state.

The Arakan Army lastly abducted 23 fishermen along with four fishing boats at gun point from Moulavirsheel area within the Bangladesh maritime border in the Bay of Bengal off the Saint Martin Island around 11:30 am on 8 April.

As a result, 3,000 fishermen of at least 400 trawls stopped fishing in Naf river and the Bay of Bengal for five days.