Several thousand Rohingya waiting to cross the Myanmar border into Bangladesh

As Myanmar armed group Arakan Army took control of Maungdaw township in Rakhine state, several thousand of Rohingya men, women and children fear eviction in five nearby villages. Members of the armed group took over the Rohingya’s homes and gathered the villagers in place. Once these Rohingya people get a chance they might cross the Naf river and enter Bangladesh, but Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and the Coastguard heightened patrols on the Bangladesh border.

It has been learned after speaking to Rohingya leaders staying in Bangladesh that more than 37,000 Rohingyas were evicted from their homes in Sudhapara, Ukilpara, Sikderpara, Fayezipara and Nurullahpara nearby Maungdaw and their homes were also occupied.