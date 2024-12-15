Several thousand Rohingya waiting to cross the Myanmar border into Bangladesh
As Myanmar armed group Arakan Army took control of Maungdaw township in Rakhine state, several thousand of Rohingya men, women and children fear eviction in five nearby villages. Members of the armed group took over the Rohingya’s homes and gathered the villagers in place. Once these Rohingya people get a chance they might cross the Naf river and enter Bangladesh, but Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and the Coastguard heightened patrols on the Bangladesh border.
It has been learned after speaking to Rohingya leaders staying in Bangladesh that more than 37,000 Rohingyas were evicted from their homes in Sudhapara, Ukilpara, Sikderpara, Fayezipara and Nurullahpara nearby Maungdaw and their homes were also occupied.
Meanwhile, limited movement of vessels started on the Naf river on Friday afternoon after several days of closure. Tourists are still avoiding Tenaf and using the BIWTA jetty in Nuniachhara of Cox’s Bazar town to travel to Saint Martin’s Island. Trade through Teknaf land port also remained halted.
Several sources from the border area said the Arakan Army took control of about 270-kilometre area, including Maungdaw township, that borders Bangladesh by taking control of the country’s Border Guard Police’s 5 frontier battalion in the south of Maungdaw township on 8 December.
Rohingya organisation Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights (ARSPH) president Mohammad Jubayer told Prothom Alo that the Arakan Army drove out Rohingys people from their homes and gathered about 37,000 people in the Perangpru area. These Rohingya are being allowed to leave for Bangladesh, Malaysia and Indonesia in exchange for money, but they cannot enter Bangladesh as they fail to pay the money.
“There has been a conflict between Rohingya and the Arakan Army for a long. When we were in Rakhaine the Arakan Army and the junta forces jointly tortured Rohingya people,” he added.
Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) and additional secretary Mohammed Mizanur Rahman told Prothom Alo they are closing observing situations in Myanmar. Security has been beefed up in Naf river to prevent intrusion, and no intrusion happen until Saturday afternoon.
Limited movement of vessels began on Friday afternoon after a ban was lifted. Rashid Ahmed, president of the Tenkaf-Saint Martin Service Trawler Owners' Association, said many people dare not operate water vehicles in the Naf river due to fear of kidnapping and firing. Previously, 74 trawlers and speed boats were operated on this route, and a few of them are in operation now.
Amid the current situation, import and export had remained halted through Teknaf land port since 7 December, causing troubles to 45 Bangladesh traders as they purchased frozen fish, onions, garlic, turmeric and logs and kept those goods at Sittwe, formerly Akyab, to ship to Bangladesh. Traders cannot bring the imported goods to Teknaf port now because of the situation in Rakhine state.
Teknaf Land Port C&F Agent Association general secretary Ehteshamul Haque Bahadur said traders of Teknaf are in trouble as trade remained halted for eight days. Besides, there is no opportunity for talks as the armed group has taken control of the Rakhine state.
Teknaf land port customs officer BM Abdulah Al Masum said the government lost Tk 30 million in revenue per day due to the halt in trade.
This report appeared in the print and online editions of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Hasanul Banna