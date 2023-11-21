Sylhet: BCL man sustains 20 sharp injuries, dies of excessive bleeding

In an alleged attack by fellows at Baluchar of Sylhet, an activist of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) -- Arif Ahmed, 19 -- sustained at least 20 sharp injuries and eventually died of excessive bleeding following a leak in blood vessels.

He, a class-12 student of State College, came under knife attack orchestrated by a group of youths while crossing the TB Gate area of Baluchar around 12:00 am on Tuesday. He succumbed to his injuries after being taken to the MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.

After an autopsy, Shamsul Alam, forensic department chief at the hospital, said Arif received 20 sharp injuries in his thighs, ankles, and hands and died due to excessive bleeding following a leak in blood vessels.