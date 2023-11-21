Sylhet: BCL man sustains 20 sharp injuries, dies of excessive bleeding

In an alleged attack by fellows at Baluchar of Sylhet, an activist of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) -- Arif Ahmed, 19 -- sustained at least 20 sharp injuries and eventually died of excessive bleeding following a leak in blood vessels.
He, a class-12 student of State College, came under knife attack orchestrated by a group of youths while crossing the TB Gate area of Baluchar around 12:00 am on Tuesday. He succumbed to his injuries after being taken to the MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.
After an autopsy, Shamsul Alam, forensic department chief at the hospital, said Arif received 20 sharp injuries in his thighs, ankles, and hands and died due to excessive bleeding following a leak in blood vessels.
Arif was a loyalist of BCL’s Sylhet district unit president Nazmul Islam, but did not have any post in any committee of the ruling party's student front.
Family members blamed Hiron Mahmud alias Nipu, former president of district BCL and current ward councilor, for the murder and claimed he led the team that stabbed Arif to death.
However, Hiron Mahmud could not be reached for comment despite repeated attempts.
Earlier, Arif survived another attack on 15 November and his mother lodged a written complaint at the Shah Poran police station on Monday. Hours after the complaint, Arif encountered the final attack and had to die.
Abul Khayer, officer-in-charge (OC) of the police station, said they recorded the complaint as a case immediately. The airport police station was supposed to record the murder case as the site of attack falls under its jurisdiction.
Contacted, Moin Uddin, OC of airport police station, said no case was filed until 5:45 pm. However, they detained two individuals in connection with the incident and were trying to nab the remaining attackers.