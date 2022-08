Miscreants shot Mangsai Marma in the area between Baraitali and Kadampru Para roads of the upazila, after finding him alone at around 4:30pm, said Md. Abdul Mannan, officer-in-charge (OC) of Rowangchhari police station.

Hearing gunshots, locals rushed to the spot and found him dead, said Taracha union parishad chairman Anu Mong Marma.

An investigation is on to find out the reason and full circumstances surrounding the killing, said the OC.