Local News

Seven injured in clash between BNP, police in Feni

Prothom Alo English Desk
Map of Feni district
Map of Feni districtProthom Alo illustration

Seven individuals, including two police officials, were hurt during a clash between police and activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in Sonagazi upazila of Feni, reports UNB.

The clash started around 5.00pm during a protest rally of the district unit of BNP at Sonagazi, as part of the campaigning for its central committee election.

As the BNP activists were heading toward Sonagazi zero point with a procession police tried to block them to avoid a confrontation with Awami League activists and the clash started, said Khaled Hossain, officer-in-charge of Sonagazi model police station.

Police were forced to fire tear shells and rubber bullets to take control of the situation, he said.

“Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police (Sonagazi circle) Mashkur Rahman and second officer Amir Uddin Dolon were hurt during the clash. ASP Mashkur is currently admitted in the hospital,” said OC Khaled Hossain.

Meanwhile, Jamal Uddin Sentu, general secretary of BNP Sonagazi unit, said five activists of his party were injured during the clash.

OC Khaled Hossain said two people have been detained over the incident and police patrol has been increased in the area.

Read more from Local News
Post Comment