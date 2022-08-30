Seven injured in clash between BNP, police in Feni

Police were forced to fire tear shells and rubber bullets to take control of the situation, he said.
“Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police (Sonagazi circle) Mashkur Rahman and second officer Amir Uddin Dolon were hurt during the clash. ASP Mashkur is currently admitted in the hospital,” said OC Khaled Hossain.
Meanwhile, Jamal Uddin Sentu, general secretary of BNP Sonagazi unit, said five activists of his party were injured during the clash.
OC Khaled Hossain said two people have been detained over the incident and police patrol has been increased in the area.