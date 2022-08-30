Seven injured in clash between BNP, police in Feni

Seven individuals, including two police officials, were hurt during a clash between police and activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in Sonagazi upazila of Feni, reports UNB.

The clash started around 5.00pm during a protest rally of the district unit of BNP at Sonagazi, as part of the campaigning for its central committee election.

As the BNP activists were heading toward Sonagazi zero point with a procession police tried to block them to avoid a confrontation with Awami League activists and the clash started, said Khaled Hossain, officer-in-charge of Sonagazi model police station.