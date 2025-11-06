Shootout between 2 BNP factions in Raozan again, 5 shot
Another round of clashes and gunfire occurred between two factions of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in Raozan, Chattogram, in which five leaders and activists were shot. The incident took place around midnight on Wednesday in Koipara village of Bageyan union in the upazila.
Three of the injured were followers of Golam Akbar, convener of the district BNP (dissolved committee), while the other two belonged to the faction of BNP’s central vice-chairman (suspended) Gias Uddin Quader Chowdhury.
The people shot were Abdullah, general secretary of Rouzan upazila Sramik Dal unit; Mohammad Ismail, vice-president of Bageyan union Krishak Dal unit; Khorshed Alam Chowdhury, joint convener of Bageyan union Sramik Dal unit; Robiul Hossain, vice-president of Bageyan union Jubo Dal unit; and Mohammad Sohel, a local BNP activist.
Police said that after the incident, the villagers rescued the people who had been shot and first took them to a local private hospital. As their condition worsened, they were later sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital. No one has been arrested in connection with the incident.
Saber Sultan, vice president of the Chattogram North District Jubo Dal and known as a follower of Gias Uddin Quader Chowdhury, told Prothom Alo that two of their members were also shot in the incident.
When asked, Raozan-Rangunia Circle Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mohammad Belayat Hossain told Prothom Alo that although the two factions of BNP in the area maintain separate positions, the shooting could be linked to local dominance. Five people were shot in the incident and were sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital. The police did not find anyone at the scene.
In Raozan, clashes and violent incidents continue between the two factions of BNP. Over the past year, a series of killings have occurred in the upazila. Some were shot in public, while others were stabbed or beaten to death. None of the armed perpetrators or main accused have been caught, and no weapons used in the incidents have been recovered.
Since 5 August last year, a total of 17 killings have occurred in Raozan upazila, 12 of which were politically motivated. Most recently, on 25 October, Jubo Dal activist Muhammad Alamgir Alam was shot dead.
Earlier, on 7 October, BNP activist Muhammad Abdul Hakim, 52, was killed. The armed perpetrators shot him in a moving vehicle while returning from Khamarbari to Madunaghat in Hathazari. The police have not been able to arrest anyone involved in these incidents.