Shootout between 2 BNP factions in Raozan again, 5 shot

Another round of clashes and gunfire occurred between two factions of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in Raozan, Chattogram, in which five leaders and activists were shot. The incident took place around midnight on Wednesday in Koipara village of Bageyan union in the upazila.

Three of the injured were followers of Golam Akbar, convener of the district BNP (dissolved committee), while the other two belonged to the faction of BNP’s central vice-chairman (suspended) Gias Uddin Quader Chowdhury.

The people shot were Abdullah, general secretary of Rouzan upazila Sramik Dal unit; Mohammad Ismail, vice-president of Bageyan union Krishak Dal unit; Khorshed Alam Chowdhury, joint convener of Bageyan union Sramik Dal unit; Robiul Hossain, vice-president of Bageyan union Jubo Dal unit; and Mohammad Sohel, a local BNP activist.

Police said that after the incident, the villagers rescued the people who had been shot and first took them to a local private hospital. As their condition worsened, they were later sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital. No one has been arrested in connection with the incident.