Bangabandhu’s under-construction sculpture vandalised in Kushtia

Unidentified miscreants have vandalised under-construction sculpture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Pach Rastar Morh area in Kushtia.
Parts of the sculpture were vandalised on Friday night.
Superintendent of Kushtia police SM Tanvir Arafat told Prothom Alo, “CCTV footage of the area has been collected. Two people are seen vandalising the sculpture at around 2 at the night. Efforts are on to identify them.”
The SP said the attackers would be brought to book soon.
Kushtia municipality sources said the authorities decided to construct three sculptures of Bangabadhu in November at the cost of Tk 3 million.
Jashore’s sculptor Jamal Shamim got the work order of constructing the sculptures.
Construction began on 17 November and the sculpture about to be finished has been vandalised.
When asked about the matter, Awami League joint general secretary and Kushtia -3 lawmaker Mahbubul Alam Hanif told Prothom Alo, “Such an audacity wouldn’t be tolerated in Kushtia . Whoever did it and those who abetted would be punished. None would be spared. Police has already been asked to take actions.”
Kushtia municipality’s mayor Anowar Ali said a case would be filed in this connection.
Deputy commissioner of Kushtia Aslam Hossain said all the sculptures of the district have been brought under CCTV surveillance.