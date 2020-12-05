Bangabandhu’s under-construction sculpture vandalised in Kushtia

Unidentified miscreants have vandalised under-construction sculpture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Pach Rastar Morh area in Kushtia.

Parts of the sculpture were vandalised on Friday night.

Superintendent of Kushtia police SM Tanvir Arafat told Prothom Alo, “CCTV footage of the area has been collected. Two people are seen vandalising the sculpture at around 2 at the night. Efforts are on to identify them.”

The SP said the attackers would be brought to book soon.

Kushtia municipality sources said the authorities decided to construct three sculptures of Bangabadhu in November at the cost of Tk 3 million.

Jashore’s sculptor Jamal Shamim got the work order of constructing the sculptures.