Bangladeshis stranded in India will return Sunday

Bangladeshis stranded in India will return home on Sunday through the Darshana land port in Chuadanga.

Earlier, an inter-ministerial meeting on 12 May decided to bring back over 1,000 stranded Bangladeshis from India through three land ports including Darshana.

On Saturday, the Chuadanga district admiration held a meeting on the preparation to receive the stranded Bangladeshis at the Darshana land port.

Members of the Covid-19 control and district management committee participated in the meeting with deputy commissioner Md Nazrul Islam Sarkar in the chair.