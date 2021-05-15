Bangladeshis stranded in India will return Sunday

Bangladeshis stranded in India will return home on Sunday through the Darshana land port in Chuadanga.
Earlier, an inter-ministerial meeting on 12 May decided to bring back over 1,000 stranded Bangladeshis from India through three land ports including Darshana.
On Saturday, the Chuadanga district admiration held a meeting on the preparation to receive the stranded Bangladeshis at the Darshana land port.
Members of the Covid-19 control and district management committee participated in the meeting with deputy commissioner Md Nazrul Islam Sarkar in the chair.
Meeting sources said all preparations have been taken at the Darshana land port as about 300 stranded Bangladeshis are likely to enter the country through this port.
The incoming passengers will undergo antigen along with the screening tests. They will be put in the quarantine centre at the Nursing Institute at the sadar hospital premises and the Damurhuda upazila health complex. If necessary, the Technical Training Centre (TTC) and the Primary Teacher Training Institute (PTI) will be used as quarantine centres.
Besides, if anyone tests positive for coronavirus, he or she will be sent to isolation in the sadar hospital.
Deputy commissioner Md Nazrul Islam told the meeting that the passengers will have to submit their passports to the police after completing formalities at the port.
Having stayed in isolation and quarantine, they can return home taking their passports after getting clearance from the district civil surgeon office.
Officials said CCTV camera will be installed at the quarantine area along with providing security in coordination with Ansar and police.
A seven-member committee headed by additional deputy commissioner Monira Pervin has been formed to monitor the entire process.