Bank transactions suspended in Sunamganj, Sylhet also affected

BRAC Bank, a privately owned commercial bank, on Saturday announced that they have temporarily suspended their services in four branches in the Sylhet division namely, Sylhet Uposhahar, Bishwanath, Dakshin Surma and Sunamganj.
They will resume their services in these four branches once the situation improves.
The managing director of Dutch-Bangla Bank Abul Kashem Md Shirin shared a picture on Facebook and wrote, almost 50 ATM booths are submerged in water.
Most of them are in Sunamganj, some in Sylhet. The photo shared by him showed the Chatok, Sunamganj branches of National Bank and Sonali Bank are also submerged in water.