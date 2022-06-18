Bank transactions suspended in Sunamganj, Sylhet also affected

The entire Sunamganj is inundated in flood water and the district has been without electricity for a couple of days and all roads are submerged under water.

The ATM booths in Sunamganj are also inundated and the ATMS are out of order. In Sylhet too, ATM booths one after one are going out of order due to the flood.

Bank operations in Sunamganj and Sylhet will remain suspended temporarily.