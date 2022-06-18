Local News

Bank transactions suspended in Sunamganj, Sylhet also affected

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The entire Sunamganj is inundated in flood water and the district has been without electricity for a couple of days and all roads are submerged under water.

The ATM booths in Sunamganj are also inundated and the ATMS are out of order. In Sylhet too, ATM booths one after one are going out of order due to the flood.

Bank operations in Sunamganj and Sylhet will remain suspended temporarily.

BRAC Bank, a privately owned commercial bank, on Saturday announced that they have temporarily suspended their services in four branches in the Sylhet division namely, Sylhet Uposhahar, Bishwanath, Dakshin Surma and Sunamganj.

They will resume their services in these four branches once the situation improves.

The managing director of Dutch-Bangla Bank Abul Kashem Md Shirin shared a picture on Facebook and wrote, almost 50 ATM booths are submerged in water.

Most of them are in Sunamganj, some in Sylhet. The photo shared by him showed the Chatok, Sunamganj branches of National Bank and Sonali Bank are also submerged in water.

