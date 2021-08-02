Barishal division logs record 31 Covid-related deaths in a day

Barishal division recorded 31 new Covid deaths in 24 hours till Monday morning, the division's highest single-day fatalities this year, said divisional health department authorities.

Of the deceased, 13 had tested positive for Covid-19 while the remaining 18 showed symptoms of the virus infection, reports UNB.

Of them, 23 died at Sher-E-Bangla Medical College and Hospital (SBMCH) alone, the officials said.