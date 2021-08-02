Barishal division logs record 31 Covid-related deaths in a day

Divisional health director Basudev Kumar Das said that 487 patients have died of Covid-19 in the division so far.
Besides, 798 people have tested positive for Covid in Barishal division in the past 24 hours.
Of the fresh Covid cases in the division, 282 have been identified in Barisal district alone. So far, 14,415 people have been infected with Covid in the district.
According to SBMCH authorities, 56 more patients have been admitted to the hospital in 24 hours till Monday morning.
Moreover, 114 Covid patients are currently undergoing treatment at the corona unit of SBMCH and 197 in the isolation ward of the hospital.