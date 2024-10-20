Passing out parade of trainee ASPs postponed at Sardah 

The authorities have postponed the passing out parade of traine assistant superintendents of police (ASPs) at the Bangladesh Police Academy in Sardah of Rajshahi.

The parade was scheduled for 10:00 am this morning, to mark the culmination of training for ASPs recruited through the 40th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination.

The home affairs adviser, Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, was supposed to take the salute and inspect the parade. Senior officials of law enforcement agencies and other government services, dignitaries, and journalists were invited to attend the function.