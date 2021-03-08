BCL man killed in Chattogram infighting

An activist of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) was killed in an infighting between its two factions at Arefin Nagar in Chattogram city on Sunday night, reports UNB.
The deceased was identified as Mohammad Emon, 27, an activist of BCL and son of Nur Kashem.
Quoting local people, police said there was an enmity between two groups of BCL over establishing supremacy in the area.
As a sequel to the enmity, a chase and counter-chase took place between the two groups, triggering a clash at Muktijoddha Colony around 9:00pm.
At one stage, Emon was stabbed by someone during the clash.
Later, he was taken to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital where physicians declared him dead around 9:30pm, said sub-inspector of Chittagong Medical College and Hospital police camp Alauddin Talukdar.