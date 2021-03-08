BCL man killed in Chattogram infighting

As a sequel to the enmity, a chase and counter-chase took place between the two groups, triggering a clash at Muktijoddha Colony around 9:00pm.



At one stage, Emon was stabbed by someone during the clash.



Later, he was taken to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital where physicians declared him dead around 9:30pm, said sub-inspector of Chittagong Medical College and Hospital police camp Alauddin Talukdar.

