Anthrax in Gaibandha: Patients struggling afford treatment

In Sundarganj upazila of Gaibandha, patients showing symptoms of anthrax are struggling to bear the costs of treatment. Many without finding adequate care at government hospitals are being forced to consult dermatologists at private clinics instead. Many are taking loans to buy medicines.

Patients complain, despite they visited the Upazila Health Complex right away after developing anthrax symptoms, they were not admitted. Physicians only prescribed medicines from a distance and sent them home without providing any medication. So, the patients are treating themselves at home by purchasing medicines themselves.

On 27 August, an anthrax-infected cow was slaughtered in Kishamat Sadar village under Belka Union in Sundarganj. Eleven men who participated in the slaughter developed blisters on their skin two days later, showing symptoms of anthrax.