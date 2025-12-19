Prothom Alo offices attacked in 3 districts outside Dhaka

In addition to its Dhaka office, Prothom Alo offices were attacked in three more districts of the country.

Early on Friday, incidents of vandalism and violent attacks took place at Prothom Alo offices in Kushtia, Khulna and Sylhet. Attempts were made to attack the offices in Chattogram and Bogura as well.

During the attacks, chairs, tables, signboards and other furniture were vandalised in those offices. At the time, no Prothom Alo staff members were present at the offices.

Earlier on Thursday night, Prothom Alo’s head office in Karwan Bazar area of Dhaka, came under what was described as a deliberate and organised attack.