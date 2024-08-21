Flood hits eight districts, more areas likely to be inundated: Ministry

Eight districts of the country have been flooded due to heavy rains and onrush of water from the upstream, said the disaster management and relief ministry on Wednesday.

The eight districts are Sunamganj, Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Feni, Chattogram, Noakhali, Cumilla and Khagrachhari.

The flood may spread further, said additional secretary of the ministry KM Ali Reza at a press briefing on the ongoing flood situation at the secretariat.

He said according to the Met office forecast, moderate to heavy rainfall is likely in the northeastern region of the country and adjoining upstream in the next 48 hours. As a result, the water level of the major rivers of the northeastern districts of Sylhet, Sunamganj, Netrakona, Moulvibazar and Habiganj may rise, he added.

He said the water level of major rivers in the northeastern and eastern region of the country keep rising.