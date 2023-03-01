250 illegal establishments evicted from Bakkhali River

Some 250 illegal establishments on the banks of the Bakkhali River were demolished in a joint drive in Cox’s Bazar on Tuesday, reports UNB.

However, encroachers allegedly tried to carry out attacks on journalists when they were capturing images and taking video footage of the drive.

A mobile court led by the district’s additional magistrate Md Abu Sufian launched the drive in Kasturghat end of the river in Maheskhali upazila around 10.00am.