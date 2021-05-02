BIRDEM's neonatology professor Shahida dies of cancer

Ibrahim Medical College and BIRDEM General Hospital’s neonatology professor Shahida Akhter, also wife of economist Abul Barakat, died at her Dhaka residence on 1 May.
She was 59.
Shahida had been suffering from cancer.
The deceased physician left her husband, three daughters and relatives.
She was the fifth-batch student of Sir Salimullah Medical College. Bangladesh Medical Association and Bangladesh Pediatric Association honoured her with lifetime membership.
Bangladesh Economic Association (BEA), in a statement signed by its general secretary Jamaluddin Ahmed, mourns at the death of Shahida Akhter.
