BIRDEM's neonatology professor Shahida dies of cancer

Ibrahim Medical College and BIRDEM General Hospital’s neonatology professor Shahida Akhter, also wife of economist Abul Barakat, died at her Dhaka residence on 1 May.

She was 59.

Shahida had been suffering from cancer.

The deceased physician left her husband, three daughters and relatives.

She was the fifth-batch student of Sir Salimullah Medical College. Bangladesh Medical Association and Bangladesh Pediatric Association honoured her with lifetime membership.

Bangladesh Economic Association (BEA), in a statement signed by its general secretary Jamaluddin Ahmed, mourns at the death of Shahida Akhter.