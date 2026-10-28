Relatives still in panic, no police guard provided

Freedom fighter Manik Pashari’s relatives remain fearful following the obstruction of his namaz-e-janaza (funeral prayers) and burial in Chitlia village of Pirojpur.

Residents and relatives expressed their shock, saying that incidents like obstructing a burial and filling a freshly dug grave with dirt had never happened in their village before. They remain unable to accept such a farewell for a freedom fighter.

Following daylong developments including threats to burn the corpse, obstructing a burial with state honors, filling up a freshly dug grave with dirt and intimidating the grave-diggers with threats of lawsuits—Manik Pashari was finally buried late Saturday (24 October) night under tight police guard.

Relatives alleged that local leaders and activists of Jamaat-e-Islami and Islami Chhatra Shibir led the obstruction.