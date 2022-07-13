Over 14,500 people still at shelter centres

Despite improvement in flood situation, the Kushiyara river at Fenchuganj point has been flowing over the danger level. All the other rivers in the district have been flowing below the danger level.
Sources from Sylhet office of Bangladesh Water Development Board said the Kushiyara river at Fenchuganj point was flowing at 10.36 metre at around 3:00pm on Tuesday, which was 0.91cm above the danger level.
Besides, the WDB sources said, the river was flowing 0.7cm below the danger level at Amalshid point. The river was flowing at 15.33 metre height at that point.
Though the water level rose a bit at Sheola point than Monday, the river was flowing 0.32cm below the danger point at 3:00pm Tuesday. The river was flowing at 12.73 metre height at the point. The river was flowing at 7.76 metre at point Sherpur point which is 0.79cm below the danger level.
Ahsanul Alam, assistant commissioner at the office of Sylhet deputy commissioner, said the floodwaters have not receded from the house of the people who have been staying at shelter centres.
Some people are staying as they could not make their homes inhabitable though the water receded.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Asif Ahmed, executive engineer at Sylhet office of Bangladesh Water Development Board, said they hope the water level of all the rivers including Kushiyara, will decrease further as the effect of rain has been decreasing.