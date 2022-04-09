Boro crops inundated in Sunamganj as dam collapses

Boro crops on 100 acres land of Tanguar haor area in Tahirpur upazila of Sunamganj district went under water as the embankment collapsed due to the onrush of hill water on Friday, reports UNB.

The farmers of the haor area became helpless when the Erailla Kona Mondiyata dam in the upazila collapsed.

Confirming the matter, Tahirpur upazila nirbahi officer Raihan Kabir said the dam that collapsed in Tanguar haor was not established by the Water Development Board.