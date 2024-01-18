Kurigram farmers worried as cold wave and dense fog threaten seedbeds

Anisur Rahman, a farmer from Bhogdanga in Sadar upazila, reported that although his boro seedlings are ready for planting, the cold and fog have hindered this process.

Mantaj Ali, another local farmer, voiced concerns over his potato field, which is now completely enveloped in fog.

Subal Chandra, an officer at the Kurigram Weather Observatory Centre, noted that the temperature dropped to 12.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and similar conditions are expected to persist for the next few days. He also warned of a cold wave hitting the district by the end of the month.