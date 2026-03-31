Sunamganj
Human trafficking: Money spent, lives lost too
Before the risky ‘game journey’ from Libya to Greece, the family of Shayek Ahmed (23) had paid brokers Tk 1.2 million in two installments. To arrange the money, his father, Akhlus Mia, had to sell the cows in his cowshed and land in the haor. But in the end, Shayek could not reach his destination. He lost his life in the Mediterranean Sea before that.
Shayek Ahmed’s father and his relatives are repeatedly uttering one name with heartbroken cries. That is Azizul Islam. It was through this Azizul Islam that the family had tried to send him to Greece.
Like Shayek, four others from Jagannathpur upazila who died in the same way had also been taken to Libya by broker, locally known as ‘dalal’, Azizul to be sent to Greece. All these families are now demanding justice against broker Azizul and others.
The rubber boat carrying 38 people left Libya for Greece on 21 March but lost its way in the Mediterranean Sea. The boat remained at sea for six days, leading to a shortage of food. One by one, 18 people on the boat died after becoming weak due to lack of food.
The bodies remained on the boat for two days. At one point, when the bodies began to smell, they were thrown into the sea. Among them were six from Dirai upazila, five from Jagannathpur upazila, and one from Dowarabazar upazila of Sunamganj. The deaths came to light after the remaining people on the boat were rescued off the coast of Greece on Friday, 27 March.
Akhlus Mia is from Tiargaon village of Raniganj union under Jagannathpur upazila. Azizul Islam is also from Ishgaon of the same union. Locals said he is also in Libya. A young man who returned alive from the boat in which 12 people from Sunamganj died said that eight of broker Azizul’s men were on that boat. Among them, five have died.
After speaking with Akhlus Mia’s family and local residents who gathered there on Sunday afternoon, the names of three more brokers in the area were also learned. They are Shahin Mia of Paragaon village, Enam Ahmed of Balikandi, and Karim Mia of Chilaura village.
According to local residents, they have formed a syndicate in the area. They lure young men with promises of taking them to Europe in various ways. The youths then put pressure on their families.
Some families willingly, and others under compulsion, send their sons abroad through illegal routes. Many families incur debts, while others sell land to arrange the money. Each person has to pay between Tk 1 million and Tk 2 million.
Now money is spent, lives are lost too
In the same incident, six people from Dirai upazila died. Among them, three are from Tarapasha village of Kulanj union. Speaking with several people from Tarapasha village, it was learned that those individuals had gone to Libya through a broker named Jasim Uddin from Dowarabazar upazila. Jasim also has several local representatives, but people are reluctant to mention those names.
Eyor Mia, a former member of Kulanj Union Parishad and a resident of Tarapasha village, said, “All three who died from the village are my relatives. Now the money is spent, and the people are gone too. I do not blame others. We ourselves go to the brokers.” Another resident of the village said that half of the total agreed amount has to be paid to the broker in advance, and the rest when the ‘game’ is ready.
The family of Fahim Ahmed (20) from Kabirnagar village of Boglabazar union in Dowarabazar upazila had tried to send him to Greece through a relative. But Fahim also died on that boat in the sea. No one in the family spoke about this broker.
However, local residents said that Fahim’s maternal uncle, Jamal Uddin, sends people to Greece via Libya. Another brother of Jamal Uddin, Abdur Rahim, also known as Jasim Uddin, is in Libya. It has been learned that there are cases against these two brothers in the Anti-Human Trafﬁcking Offence Tribunal in Sunamganj.
Along with Fahim, they had sent several others from the area this time as well. One of those families paid Tk 1.4 million. When contacted by mobile phone for comment, Jamal Uddin did not receive the call. Fahim’s uncle, Taizul Islam, said over the phone on Monday afternoon, “We were actually not in favour of sending Fahim abroad illegally like this.” He did not want to say anything more.
Mohammad Milon Khan, chairman of Boglabazar Union Parishad, said that many people from the area are going to Europe illegally, lured by human trafficking syndicates in the hope of a better life.
Police to file the case
Sunamganj Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ilias Mia told Prothom Alo that UNOs in Jagannathpur and Dirai upazilas have prepared lists of brokers and handed them over to the police. Information is being collected from all upazilas. They are standing beside the affected families. They are considering how to assist those who are in very poor financial condition.
Dewan Gias Chowdhury, a member of Sunamganj Conscious Citizens Committee (SONAK), alleged that people from all upazilas of Sunamganj are going abroad illegally, including to Europe, through similar processes. He told Prothom Alo, “We speak up only when incidents occur. After some time, the issue fades away. The broker syndicates are active across the district. Along with raising voices against them, strict legal action is needed.”
Sunamganj Superintendent of Police ABM Zakir Hossain told Prothom Alo on Monday afternoon that the police are preparing lists of brokers through affected families and confidential information. Preparations are underway to file cases against them at Jagannathpur and Dirai police stations. If no one from the affected families files a case, the police themselves will file it as the complainant. The case will be filed within today or tomorrow.