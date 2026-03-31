Human trafficking: Money spent, lives lost too

Before the risky ‘game journey’ from Libya to Greece, the family of Shayek Ahmed (23) had paid brokers Tk 1.2 million in two installments. To arrange the money, his father, Akhlus Mia, had to sell the cows in his cowshed and land in the haor. But in the end, Shayek could not reach his destination. He lost his life in the Mediterranean Sea before that.

Shayek Ahmed’s father and his relatives are repeatedly uttering one name with heartbroken cries. That is Azizul Islam. It was through this Azizul Islam that the family had tried to send him to Greece.

Like Shayek, four others from Jagannathpur upazila who died in the same way had also been taken to Libya by broker, locally known as ‘dalal’, Azizul to be sent to Greece. All these families are now demanding justice against broker Azizul and others.