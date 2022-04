The Border Security Force (BSF) of India has detained a Bangladeshi youth from the Sharifpur bordering area in Moulvibazar’s Kulaura upazila, for intruding into the Indian territory.

The victim is Md Faizur Rahman, a resident of Sharifpur union.

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) battalion-46 commanding officer Lt Col Mizanur Rahman confirmed the information to Prothom Alo, saying that the incident took place on Thursday evening when Faizur went to the border to see off an Indian citizen.