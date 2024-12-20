Murder case filed accusing 29 followers of Maulana Saad

A case has been filed against the followers of Maulana Saad Kandhalvi in connection to the incident of clashes and killing on Ijtema ground in Tongi of Gazipur.

A certain SM Alam Hossain, follower of Maulana Zubair, filed the case with Tongi West Police Station around 10:00 pm on Thursday night.

Plaintiff of the case, SM Alam Hossain is the son of late SM Moktar Hossain from Gaital village in Kishoreganj Sadar upazila. He is a 'shathi' (member) of Alami Shura in Kishoreganj district.