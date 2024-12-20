Ijtema ground clashes
Murder case filed accusing 29 followers of Maulana Saad
A case has been filed against the followers of Maulana Saad Kandhalvi in connection to the incident of clashes and killing on Ijtema ground in Tongi of Gazipur.
A certain SM Alam Hossain, follower of Maulana Zubair, filed the case with Tongi West Police Station around 10:00 pm on Thursday night.
Plaintiff of the case, SM Alam Hossain is the son of late SM Moktar Hossain from Gaital village in Kishoreganj Sadar upazila. He is a 'shathi' (member) of Alami Shura in Kishoreganj district.
Along with the mention of 29 names, several hundred unidentified people have been accused in the case. Some of the notable accused are- chief of the followers of Maulana Saad Murabbi Syed Wasiful Islam, his son Osama Islam Anu, Abdullah Mansur, Kazi Erteza Hasan, Moaz Bin Nur, Zia Bin Kashem, Azimuddin, Anwar Abdullah, and Shafiuulah. All of the accused discharge significant responsibilities for the followers of Maulana Saad.
Tongi West Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Iskandar Habibur Rahman told Prothom Alo that the followers of Maulana Zubair first filed a first information report (FIR) in connection to the incident of clashes and killing.
Later following the screening process it was registered as a case around 10:00 pm on Thursday night. In the case, 29 of the followers of Maulana Saad have been named alongside innumerous unidentified accused, he added.
The FIR stated that the three-day main segment of Ijtema will begin from next 31 January. On this occasion, followers of Maulana Zubair or the Shuraye Nizam of Tabligh were present on the Ijtema ground as part of preparing the ground.
Meanwhile, the accused with the intention of humiliating the current government without permission wanted to hold a five-day congregation from 20-24 December on the Ijtema ground. They had been spreading various posts about this on the social media.
Main accused of the case, Syed Wasiful Islam through a letter signed by him gave an announcement of the followers of Maulana Saad from across the country holding the congregation on Ijtema ground from 20-24 December. With this intention, thousands of the followers of Maulana Saad started gathering around the Ijtema ground from last Tuesday evening.
On the instruction of Syed Wasiful Islam, thousands of the followers of Maulana Saad with weapons ambushed the gathering of common Muslim (followers of Maulana Zubair), who were fast asleep on the Ijtema ground around 3:30 am early on Wednesday, the FIR added.
The FIR also stated that Aminul Islam, 65, son of late Osman Gani from Egarosindur village in Pakundia upazuila of Kishoreganj, Belal Hossain, 60, son of late Sheikh Samad from Kamlapur village in Faridpur Sadar upazila and Tazul Islam, son of Omar Uddin from Dhawapara village in Bogura Sadar upazila were killed in that attack.