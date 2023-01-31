Assistant proctor harassed by BCL men in Comilla University

It is learnt that BCL, the student wing of ruling Awami-League (AL), evicted Aminur Biswas, a master's student of anthropology department, from Bangabandhu hall several months ago. He is also the president of Muktijuddho Mancha based at Comilla University.
Aminur went to the hall on Monday evening. At that time, BCL leaders and activists barred him from staying there, triggering an altercation between the two parties. Upon hearing the news, the proctorial body reached the hall. They along with the hall provost, Md Mukaddesul Islam, tried to resolve the matter.
At a stage, a group of leaders and activists, led by the general secretary of Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Hall unit BCL, Enayet Ullah, reached the scene, leading to a chaotic situation. Then the assistant proctor Amit Datta tried to pacify the BCL men who, at that time, harassed him.
Amit Datta, also a lecturer of anthropology department, said, "I was harassed. I want justice for the incident."
When asked, Enayet Ullah refuted the allegation and said he didn’t do anything. However, there was a tussle at the scene.
Claiming himself as a residential student of Bangabandhu hall, Aminur Biswas said he was evicted from the hall just because of his involvement with another BCL group.
Terming the incident regrettable, hall provost Md Mukaddesul Islam said, "We will bring the academic atmosphere back to the hall."
The university’s proctor Kazi Umar Siddique said, "The incident took place before all and it was recorded on CCTV. Actions would be taken against all responsible after carrying out an investigation."