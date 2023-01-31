Assistant proctor harassed by BCL men in Comilla University

An assistant proctor of Comilla University was allegedly harassed by a group of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leaders and activists while discharging his duties at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman hall of the university.

The incident took place on Monday at 9:00pm.

A preliminary probe report over the harassment of assistant proctor Amit Datta has been submitted to the university's vice chancellor (VC) on Tuesday after scrutinising the video footage of the incident.